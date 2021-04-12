Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 12 April 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 12 April 2021

Dengue

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Fiji: Circulation of dengue serotype 1 and dengue serotype 2 have been confirmed by the Fiji Ministry of Health with 7 samples positive for DENV-1 and 1 positive for DENV-2 amongst a batch of samples collected from November 2020 to January 2021. There has been a decline in dengue-like illness cases reported to the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System since week 10 (348 DLI cases reported for week 10, 275 for week 11, 232 for week 12 and 212 for week 13). The red alert DEN-? is changed to blue alerts DEN-1 and DEN-2 on the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 09 April 2021 and Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report Epi-week 13 sent on PacNet on 09 April 2021.

DENV-2 in New Caledonia: An increasing number of dengue cases have been notified in New Caledonia since the beginning of the year: 61 cases (37 DENV-2 cases) were reported between 01 January 2021 and 08 April 2021. – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs website: Dengue Situation as of 08 April 2021, accessed on 12 April 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 11 April 2021, 29,405 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 12 April 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 12 April 2021, 160 **confirmed cases of COVID-19 and **2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new locally acquired case reported for at least 14 days. Source: CNMI COVID-19 Dashboard accessed on 12 April 2021.

Fiji: As of 08 April 2021, 68 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 12 April 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 09 April 2021, 18,652 cumulative cases and 141 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 12 April 2021.

Guam: As of 11 April 2021, 7,837 confirmed and probablecases and 136 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 12 April 2021.

Hawaii: As of 11 April 2021, 30,776 cases of COVID-19 and 471 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 12 April 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 11 April 2021, 121 COVID-19 cases (including 63 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported for at least 14 days.* The red alert is changed to blue on the map.* – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 12 April 2021.

New Zealand: As of 12 April 2021, 2,583 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. Three (3) border related cases have been identified and further investigations are being conducted. There has been no locally acquired case reported for more than 28 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 12 April 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 10 April 2021, there have been 8,442 confirmed cases and 68 deaths reported in PNG. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 12 April 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 7 April 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 12 April 2021.

Samoa: As of 12 April 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 12 April 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 29 March 2021, 19 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 06 April 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 12 April 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 12 April 2021.