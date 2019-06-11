11 Jun 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 11 June 2019

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 11 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (189.62 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 4 June 2019

Conjunctivitis

• Tuvalu: Since the number of cases have decreased last week, we have removed the blue alert. Source WEEKLY Surveillance Report, Report for Epidemic Week 18((29/4/19-5/5/19))

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

• One (1) imported cases of dengue 1 with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 01/01/19 to 02/06/2019

• Four (4) imported case of dengue 4 with travel history to Solomon Is. was reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 02/06/2019 available online.

Update received from ESR on Zika case from Samoa reported in January 2019

On 22nd January, we have reported on PacNet one (1) imported case of Zika virus infection in New Zealand with travel history to Samoa, Source: New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd). Here is the update received regarding the case of Zika we received yesterday from ESR:

“Further investigations of the case, which was possible only a few weeks later, showed the results were likely to be false positives. The Ministry of Health would like now to officially correct the previous information, and confirm that this was NOT a case of Zika. The Ministry has received a full investigation report on the problems raised by these false positives and is satisfied with the actions taken by the laboratory to avoid further similar issues.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.