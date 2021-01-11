World + 15 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 11 January 2021
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 04 January 2021
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: One (1) new dengue-like case was seen in the outer island of Ailinglaplap in the last 7 days and no new cases have been reported in Majuro. In total, there have been 3,874 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,978 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 06 January 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019 - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 06 January 2021.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 10 January 2021, 28,595 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Twenty-four (24) locally acquired cases were reported in the last 7 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 11 January 2021.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 11 January 2021, 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 11 January 2021.
Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 08 January 2021, 1 imported border case of COVID-19 has been reported by the FSM Government. The case is a crew member of the vessel MV Chief Mailo and was detected in quarantine. – Source: FSM Government accessed on 11 January 2021
Fiji: As of 11 January 2021, 53 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 11 January 2021.
French Polynesia: As of 08 January 2021, 17,241 cumulative cases and 122 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 11 January 2021.
Guam: As of 11 January 2021, 7,412 cases and 124 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 11 January 2021.
Hawaii: As of 10 January 2021, 23,341 cases of COVID-19 and 309 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 11 January 2021.
New Caledonia: As of 10 January 2021, 40 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 11 January 2021.
New Zealand: As of 11 January 2021, 2,222 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 11 January 2021,
Papua New Guinea: As of 11 January 2021, there have been 811 confirmed cases and 9 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 11 January 2021.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): **As of 06 January 2021, **4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 11 January 2021.
Samoa: As of 11 January 2021, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 11 January 2021.
Solomon Islands: As of 11 January 2021, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 11 January 2021.
Vanuatu: As of 11 January 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 11 January 2021.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 11 January 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Wallis and Futuna. There has been no locally acquired case reported.– Source: Wallis and Futuna Government accessed on 11 January 2021.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 90,237,469 cases of COVID-19 and 1,934,096 deaths were reported globally as of 11 January 2021.– Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 11 January 2021 at 2:12pm Noumea time
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
- One (1) imported probable case of dengue serotype unknown **with travel history to **Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 19/12/2020 – 25/12/2020.