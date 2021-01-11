Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 11 January 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 04 January 2021

Dengue

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 10 January 2021, 28,595 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Twenty-four (24) locally acquired cases were reported in the last 7 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 11 January 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 11 January 2021, 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 11 January 2021.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 08 January 2021, 1 imported border case of COVID-19 has been reported by the FSM Government. The case is a crew member of the vessel MV Chief Mailo and was detected in quarantine. – Source: FSM Government accessed on 11 January 2021

Fiji: As of 11 January 2021, 53 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 11 January 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 08 January 2021, 17,241 cumulative cases and 122 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 11 January 2021.

Guam: As of 11 January 2021, 7,412 cases and 124 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 11 January 2021.

Hawaii: As of 10 January 2021, 23,341 cases of COVID-19 and 309 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 11 January 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 10 January 2021, 40 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 11 January 2021.

New Zealand: As of 11 January 2021, 2,222 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 11 January 2021,

Papua New Guinea: As of 11 January 2021, there have been 811 confirmed cases and 9 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 11 January 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): **As of 06 January 2021, **4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 11 January 2021.

Samoa: As of 11 January 2021, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 11 January 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 11 January 2021, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 11 January 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 11 January 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 11 January 2021.