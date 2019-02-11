Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 11 February 2019
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Fiji was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 2/02/19 to 8/02/2019.
Two (2) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Nauru were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 3/02/2019 available onlinehttps://www.health.qld.gov.au/publications/clinical-practice/guidelines-procedures/diseases-infection/surveillance/reports/mosquito-borne/mbd-report.pdf.