Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 11 August 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 03 August 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 39 new DLI cases were seen during epi weeks 29-31 bringing the total number of DLI cases to 1,746 since January 1, 2019. Source: Dengue Virus Type 3 Outbreak, Yap State, Situation Report #36 – Epi Weeks 29-31, 04 August 2020

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,518 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,668 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 05 August 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 05 August 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 10 August 2020, 21,397 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 313 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 11 August 2020.

Hawaii: As of 10 August 2020, 3,638cases of COVID-19 and34 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 11 August 2020.

Guam: As of 10 August 2020, 418 casesand 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 11 August 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 09 August 2020, there have been 214 cases (26 new cases) and 3 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 11 August 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 09 August 2020, 43 new cases were confirmed between August 7 and 9 2020; and 50 caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020. Among the 50 cases, 10 cases were infected abroad and 38 cases were locally infected through contact with confirmed cases; for 2 cases, no epidemiological link with other cases has yet been found. In total, 112 confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 9 August 2020. A red alert is added to the map.– Source: Direction de la sante Point de situation au 09/08/2020 accessed on 11 August 2020.

New Zealand: As of 11 August 2020, 1,570 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. One new imported case reported in the last 24 hours. There has been no new locally acquired case for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 11 August 2020.