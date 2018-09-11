11 Sep 2018

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 10 September 2018

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):  

- One (1) imported case of dengue 2 with travel history to Solomon Islands Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 01/09/18 to 07/09/2018. 

Other updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 3 September 2018 

Polio 

Two new cases have been reported in Papua New Guinea, for further information please see the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance posted on PacNet on 6 September by Dr Viema Biaukula from WHO.

Mumps

The outbreak in Vanuatu is still on-going with 677 reported cases. Source: PacNet message posted on 10 September by MS Wendy Williams.

