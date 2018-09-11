Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 10 September 2018

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

- One (1) imported case of dengue 2 with travel history to Solomon Islands Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 01/09/18 to 07/09/2018.

Other updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 3 September 2018

Polio

Two new cases have been reported in Papua New Guinea, for further information please see the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance posted on PacNet on 6 September by Dr Viema Biaukula from WHO.

Mumps

The outbreak in Vanuatu is still on-going with 677 reported cases. Source: PacNet message posted on 10 September by MS Wendy Williams.