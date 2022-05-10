Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 10 May 2022

Diarrhoea

Influenza-like illness (ILI):

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 07 May 2022, a total of 5,969 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 10 May 2022.

Australia: As of 09 May 2022, 6,282,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 7,516 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 10 May 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of09 May 2022, 11,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 09 May 2022, 5,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 10 May 2022.

Fiji: As of 09 May 2022, 64,725 cases and 862 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 939 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 09 May 2022, 73,027 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 10 May 2022.

Guam: As of 09 May 2022, 48,369 confirmed and probablecases and 357 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 10 May 2022.

Hawaii: As of 04 May 2022, 252,654 cases of COVID-19 and 1,428 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 10 May 2022.

Kiribati: As of 09 May 2022, 3,093 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.

Nauru: As of 09 May 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 10 May 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 03 May 2022, 60,885 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 10 May 2022.

New Zealand: As of 09 May 2022, 1,005,674 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 826 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 10 May 2022.

Niue: As of 02 May 2022, 9 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 10 May 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 09 May 2022, there have been 43,839 confirmed cases and 651 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 10 May 2022.

Palau: As of 06 May 2022, 4,732 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 10 May 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 09 May 2022, 14 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 10 May 2022.

Samoa: As of 06 May 2022, 10,926 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 05 May 2022, 16,441 cases and 144 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 10 May 2022.

Tonga: As of 06 May 2022, 10,765 cases and 11 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 08 May 2022, 8,056 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. * – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 10 May 2022.