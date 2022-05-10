World + 20 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 10 May 2022
Diarrhoea
- Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI): A diarrhea outbreakhas been reported through the Ebeye Syndromic Surveillancein Ebeye on 19th April 2022. The laboratory department confirms the presence of Entamoeba Cysts (E-cysts)in 16/45 cases tested. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Diarrhea (Entamoeba cysts) Outbreak in Ebeye, April 18-29, 2022 accessed on 10 May 2022.
Influenza-like illness (ILI):
- Kiribati: An increase of ILI cases has been reported in Kiribati through the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System; from 26 cases in week 15 and 80 cases in week 16 to 1,534 cases in week 17. *A red alert is added to the map. Awaiting laboratory confirmation of cases from country officials. *- Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report Week 17 (April 25 – May 01) sent on PacNet on 10 May 2022 and personal communication with country officials.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
American Samoa: As of 07 May 2022, a total of 5,969 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 10 May 2022.
Australia: As of 09 May 2022, 6,282,370 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 7,516 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 10 May 2022.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of09 May 2022, 11,305 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.
Cook Islands: As of 09 May 2022, 5,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 10 May 2022.
Fiji: As of 09 May 2022, 64,725 cases and 862 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 939 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.
French Polynesia: As of 09 May 2022, 73,027 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 10 May 2022.
Guam: As of 09 May 2022, 48,369 confirmed and probablecases and 357 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 10 May 2022.
Hawaii: As of 04 May 2022, 252,654 cases of COVID-19 and 1,428 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 10 May 2022.
Kiribati: As of 09 May 2022, 3,093 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.
Nauru: As of 09 May 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 10 May 2022.
New Caledonia: As of 03 May 2022, 60,885 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 10 May 2022.
New Zealand: As of 09 May 2022, 1,005,674 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 826 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 10 May 2022.
Niue: As of 02 May 2022, 9 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 10 May 2022.
Papua New Guinea: As of 09 May 2022, there have been 43,839 confirmed cases and 651 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 10 May 2022.
Palau: As of 06 May 2022, 4,732 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 10 May 2022.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 09 May 2022, 14 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 10 May 2022.
Samoa: As of 06 May 2022, 10,926 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.
Solomon Islands: As of 05 May 2022, 16,441 cases and 144 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 10 May 2022.
Tonga: As of 06 May 2022, 10,765 cases and 11 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.
Vanuatu: As of 08 May 2022, 8,056 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. * – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 10 May 2022.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 09 May 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 09 May 2022, a total of 2,638,572 of the 1st dose and 2,197,833 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 517,888,062 cases of COVID-19 and 6,253,145 deaths were reported globally as of 10 May 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 10 May 2022 at 3:00 pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
- Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in Australia: As at 04 May 2022, there are 38 human (26 confirmed and 12 probable) cases of JEV in Australia and 4 deaths (Queensland (1), South Australia (1), New South Wales (1) and Victoria (1)). – Source: Australian Government Department of Health accessed on 10 May 2022.