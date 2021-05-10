Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 10 May 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 03 May 2021

Dengue

Leptospirosis

New Caledonia: An increasing number of leptospirosis cases has been notified in New Caledonia since the beginning of the year: 186 cases were reported between 01 January 2021 and 10 May 2021, in comparison to 69 cases reported last year (total cases reported in 2020).– Source: personal communication with country officials on 10 May 2021

French Polynesia: An increasing number of leptospirosis cases has been notified in French Polynesia since the end of April corresponding to the seasonal peak observed classically at the end of the rainy season; An investigation is in progress.– Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire de Polynésie française n°8 (period 12/04/2021 to 25/04/2021) sent on Pacnet on 07 May 2021.

Hepatitis A

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 09 May 2021, 29,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 10 May 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 10 May 2021, 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: CNMI COVID-19 Dashboard accessed on 10 May 2021.

Fiji: As of 10 May 2021, 139 cases and 3 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There are currently 38 active cases (including 26 locally transmitted). Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 10 May 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 07 May 2021, 18,790 cumulative cases and 141 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 10 May 2021.

Guam: As of 07 May 2021, 8,023 confirmed and probablecases and 139 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 10 May 2021.

Hawaii: As of 09 May 2021, 33,207 cases of COVID-19 and 488 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 10 May 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 09 May 2021, 124 COVID-19 cases (including 66 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no local case reported for at least 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 10 May 2021.

New Zealand: As of 10 May 2021, 2,644 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 10 May 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 05 May 2021, there have been 11,630 confirmed cases and 121 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 10 May 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 05 May 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 10 May 2021.

Samoa: As of 10 May 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 10 May 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 3 May 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 10 May 2021

Vanuatu: As of 29 April 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 10 May 2021.