Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 10 February 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 04 February 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 2,456 dengue like illness of which 1,203 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 02 February 2020. The outbreak continues in Majuro. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 02 February 2020.

DENV-2 in French Polynesia: There have been 2590 local cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 confirmed as of 26 January 2020. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, week 3 and 4, sent on Pacnet on 06 February 2020.

DENV-3 in Palau: Between 20 and 26 January, 2020, there were 5 new dengue cases reported. This brings the total number of cases for the month of January 2020 to 35 and from December 1, 2018 - January 26, 2020 to 802 cases. There have been two deaths officially attributed to dengue infection during this outbreak. - Source: Palau Dengue 3 outbreak situation report - Epi Week 04: January 20-26, 2020.