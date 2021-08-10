Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 10 August 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 03 August 2021

Dengue

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

New Zealand: An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is currently ongoing across New Zealand. Weekly numbers reported by the national virus laboratory network started increasing sharply in June, 542 cases is reported for week 30 ending 01 August 2021 ; total cases are 4,977. – Source : Laboratory-based Virology Weekly Report Week 30 ending 01 August, 2021, accessed on 10 August 2021. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 09 August 2021, 36,630 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 940 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 10 August 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 09 August 2021, 210 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 10 August 2021.

Fiji: As of 09 August 2021, 37, 582 cases and 317 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 37,512 cases and 315 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 10 August 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 09 August 2021, 23,902 cumulative cases and 166 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 10 August 2021.

Guam: As of 09 August 2021, 8,725 confirmed and probable cases and 143 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 10 August 2021.

Hawaii: As of 09 August 2021, 46,940 cases of COVID-19 and 543 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 10 August 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 10 August 2021, 134 COVID-19 cases (including 76 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days. – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 10 August 2021.

New Zealand: As of 10 August 2021, 2,902 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 10 August 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 05 August 2021, there have been 17,774 confirmed cases and 192 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 10 August 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 10 August 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 10 August 2021.

Samoa: As of 10 August 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 10 August 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 August 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 10 August 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 10 August 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 10 August 2021.