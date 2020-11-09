Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 09 November 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 03 November 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in Cook Islands: In recent months, there has been a decline in the number of dengue cases. There were two probable cases reported in the past 6 weeks (Epi weeks 38-43). The dengue outbreak in the Cook Islands has been declared over. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Cook Islands 2019-2020 Dengue Outbreak DENV-1, DENV-2, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 30 October 2020, sent on PacNet on 06 November 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been **3,817 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,924 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 03 November 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 03 November 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 08 November 2020, 27,658 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 907 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 08 November 2020.

New Zealand: As of 09 November 2020, 1,986 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 09 November 2020.

Hawaii: As of 08 November 2020, 15,947 cases of COVID-19 and 221 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 09 November 2020.

Guam: As of 09 November 2020, 5,233 cases and 90 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 09 November 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 08 November 2020, there have been 599 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 09 November 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 06 November 2020, 9,995 cases and 39 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 09 November 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 09 November 2020, 98 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 09 November 2020.