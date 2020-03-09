Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 09 March 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 02 March 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in French Polynesia: As of 23/02/2020, 2688 local cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 have been confirmed since the beginning of 2019. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, week 7 and 8, sent on PacNet on 07 March 2020.

DENV-3 in Palau: The number of weekly reported cases shows a decreasing trend since the beginning of this year 2020. The cumulative number of cases since December 2018 is 819. - Source: Dengue 3 Outbreak situation report, Palau, February 24 - March 01, 2020.

DENV-3 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 8 new DLI cases were seen during epi week 8 bringing the total of 1,580 cases since January 1, 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak, Yap State, situation report 31, 27 February 2020, State of Yap.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 09 March 2020, there have been 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 3 deaths in Australia: 40 in New South Wales, 12 in Queensland, 8 in Victoria, 6 in South Australia, 2 in Western Australia, 2 in Tasmania and 10 associated with the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Community transmission of COVID-19 has been reported in New South Wales. - Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 09 March 2020.

New Zealand: As of 09 March 2020, five (5) cases of COVID-19 has been reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. - Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 09 March 2020.

Hawaii: The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was identified by the Hawaii, Department of Health on 06 March 2020. - Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 09 March 2020.

Outside of the Pacific

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 110,041 cases of coronavirus disease 19 have been reported globally and 80,735 cases were reported from China. 3,825 deaths have been reported as of 09 March 2020. Confirmed cases have also been reported in 101 other countries. - Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 09 March, 2020 at 04:00 pm.

Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):