World + 23 more

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 09 August 2022

Map
Source
Posted
Originally published

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 02 August 2022

Leptospirosis

  • New Caledonia: As of 31 July 2022, there have been 203 cases reported since January 1, 2022 spread over 29 municipalities (southern province: 66 cases, northern province: 136 cases, island province: 1); 172 people were hospitalized (84%) and 2 deaths were recorded. – Source: Department of Health and Social Affairs of New Caledonia, 31 July 2022.

Influenza

  • Australia: In the year to date, 212, 573 notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza and 246 influenza-associated deaths have been notified to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) in Australia. A decrease in influenza-like-illness (ILI) activity in the community has been noted since July 2022 and the weekly number of notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza in 2022 has decreased to below the weekly 5 year average this fortnight. *The blue alert is removed from the map. *– Source: Australian Influenza Surveillance Report No. 9, fortnight ending 31 July 2022 accessed on 09 August 2022.

Rubella

  • Fiji: As of 04 August 2022, two (2) cases of rubella have been reported by the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS). Fiji is currently conducting preventative Supplementary Immunisation Activities throughout the nation to mitigate the potential impact of these reported cases. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Fiji MHMS accessed on 09 August 2022.

Measles

  • Fiji: As of 04 August 2022, eight (8) cases of measles have been reported by the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS). Fiji is currently conducting preventative Supplementary Immunisation Activities throughout the nation to mitigate the potential impact of these reported cases. – Source: Fiji MHMS accessed on 09 August 2022.

Monkeypox

  • Australia: As at 04 August 2022, there were 57 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 31 in New South Wales, 22 in Victoria, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, 1 in Queensland and 1 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Healthaccessed on 09 August 2022.

  • Hawaii: As of 04 August, twelve (12) people in Hawaii have tested positive for orthopoxvirus or monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 09 August 2022.

Meningococcal disease

  • Australia (NSW): NSW Health has been notified of 2 cases of meningococcal disease in people who attended the 2022 Splendour in the Grass festival. One (1) of these cases was a man in his 40s from Sydney who died with the disease. So far this year, there have been 15 cases of meningococcal disease reported in NSW. – Source: NSW Health accessed on 09 August 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

COVID-19 Vaccination

  • As of 09 August 2022, a total of 2,733,794of the 1st dose and 2,341519of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).

MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.

Outside of the Pacific

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Related Content