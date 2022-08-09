Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 09 August 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 02 August 2022

Leptospirosis

Influenza

Rubella

Measles

Monkeypox

Hawaii: As of 04 August, twelve (12) people in Hawaii have tested positive for orthopoxvirus or monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 09 August 2022.

Australia: As at 04 August 2022, there were 57 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 31 in New South Wales, 22 in Victoria, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, 1 in Queensland and 1 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 09 August 2022.

Meningococcal disease

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 08 August 2022, a total of 7,952 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 09 August 2022.

Australia: As of 08 August 2022, 9,658,087 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 12,335 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 09 August 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of01 August 2022, 12,866 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 09 August 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 05 August 2022, 6,129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 09 August 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 08 August 2022, 6,850 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs official facebook page page accessed on 09 August 2022.

Fiji: As of 01 August 2022, 67,869 cases and 874 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 969 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 09 August 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 08 August 2022, 76,290 cumulative cases and 650 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 09 August 2022.

Guam: As of 08 August 2022, 56,117 confirmed and probablecases and 383 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 09 August 2022.

Hawaii: As of 03 August 2022, 329,633 cases of COVID-19 and 1,592 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 09 August 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, 3,430 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 09 August 2022.

Nauru: As of 08 August 2022, 4,409 cases and 1 death have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 09 August 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 02 August 2022, 71,073 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 09 August 2022.

New Zealand: As of 09 August 2022, 1,666,539 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,475 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 09 August 2022.

Niue: As of 07 August 2022, 58 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 09 August 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 03 August 2022, there have been 44,800 confirmed cases and 663 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 09 August 2022.

Palau: As of 05 August 2022, 5,239 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook pageaccessed on 09 August 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. Awaiting further information. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 09 August 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 08 August 2022, the first community cases have been identified in RMI. As of 06 August 2022, 70 cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. A red alert is added to the map. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 09 August 2022.

Samoa: As of 27 July 2022, 15,405 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 09 August 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, 21,544 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 09 August 2022.

Tonga: As of 07 August 2022, 12,836 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 09 August 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 08 August 2022, 8 imported cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 09 August 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 18 July 2022, 11,730 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 09 August 2022.