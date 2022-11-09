Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 08 November 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 01 November 2022:

Leptospirosis

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: : Since1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 109 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of November 04, 2022, a total of 78,474 laboratory confirmed cases and 3,685 probable cases, including 41 deaths, have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 08 November 2022.

Hawaii: As of 26 October 2022, 39 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 08 November 2022.

Australia: As of 03 November 2022, there are 141 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 69 in Victoria, 55 in New South Wales (+1 this week), 7 in Western Australia, 5 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 08 November 2022.

New Zealand: There is one new case to report as at 27 October 2022. This brings the total to 28 confirmed cases (including both active and recovered). Nine cases were acquired overseas and 19 cases are identified as community transmission.– Source: Monkeypox (MPX) | Ministry of Health NZ accessed on 08 November 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 30 October 2022, a total of 8,257 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: Weekly Situational Report - American Samoa Government Department of Health (reporting period 24 – 30 October 2022).

Australia: Over the last week, 37,097 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 5,300 cases each day*.–* Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 08 November 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 31 October 2022, a total of13,212 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *– Source: DataDriven.health accessed on 08 November 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 01 November 2022, a total of 6,415 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health.– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 01 November 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 04 November 2022, a total of 22,032 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs. – Source: FSM COVID-19 Update (FSM department of Health & Social Affairs) on 04 November 2022.

Fiji: As of 03 November October 2022, a total of 68,270 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. - Source: PRESS RELEASE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH & MEDICAL SERVICES accessed on 08 November 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 76,911 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Coronavirus – La Présidence de la Polynésie française (presidence.pf) accessed on 08 November 2022.

Guam: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 58,939 COVID-19 cases and 404 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).– Source: Information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) - GHS OCD | Government of Guam accessed on 08 November 2022.

Hawaii: As of 02 November 2022, a total of 362,834 COVID-19 cases and 1,711 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 08 November 2022.

Kiribati: As of 09 October 2022, a total of 4,866 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. – Source: (3) The Government of the Republic of Nauru | Facebook accessed on 08 November 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 02 November 2022, a total of 74,440 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*.–* Source: Actualité Covid-19 | Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonie accessed on 08 November 2022.

New Zealand: As of 07 November 2022, a total of 1,872,459 COVID-19 cases and 2,119 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 08 November 2022.

Niue: As of 05 November 2022, a total of 85 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 08 November 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 06 November 2022, a total of 45,629 COVID-19 cases and 668 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Government accessed on 08 November 2022.

Palau: As of 04 November 2022, a total of 5,530 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: https://www.palauhealth.org/MOHpages/MOHDengueSituation1.aspx accessed on 08 November 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 08 November 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 30 October 2022, a total of 15,382 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. – Source:https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10226418509026495&set=a.2009161146126accessed on 08 November 2022.

Samoa: As of 19 October 2022, a total of 15,946 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government. . A star is added to the map* – *Source: Samoa Government accessed on 08 November 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 October 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 October 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 06 November 2022, COVID-19 community outbreak was declared by the Government. Between the 03 – 06 November a total of 140 COVID-19 community transmission cases were confirmed. A Red alert is added. – Source: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=533230098811618&set=a.381017570699539; COVID-19 outbreak, Tuvalu: Situational Report 6th November 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 11,951 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Vanuatu (gov.vu) accessed on 08 November 2022.