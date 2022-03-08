Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 08 March 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 01 March 2022

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

Leptospirosis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 06 March 2022, a total of 243 COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 08 March 2022.

Australia: As of 07 March 2022, 3,010,761 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 5,448 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 08 March 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of07 March 2022, 10,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 08 March 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 07 March 2022, 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands official facebook page accessed on 08 March 2022.

Fiji: As of 07 March 2022, 64,034 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 909 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 08 March 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 07 March 2022, 69,834 cumulative cases and 643 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 08 March 2022.

Guam: As of 06 March 2022, 45,542 confirmed and probablecases and 331 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 08 March 2022.

Hawaii: As of 07 March 2022, 237,455 cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 01 March 2022.

Kiribati: As of 07 March 2022, 2,991 cases of COVID-19 (42-imported and 2,872 local) and 12 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 08 March 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 07 March 2022, 58,227 COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 08 March 2022.

New Zealand: As of 08 March 2022, 264,255 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 65deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 08 March 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 03 March 2022, there have been 41,533 confirmed cases and 639 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 08 March 2022.

Palau: As of 07 March 2022, 3,864 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of PalauCOVID-19 situation report accessed on 08 March 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 07 March 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 08 March 2022.

Samoa:As of 07 March 2022, 41 quarantine COVID-19 cases (8 new cases) were reported by the Samoan Government. There is no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 08 March 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 07 March 2022, 8,150 cases and 118 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 08 March 2022.

Tonga: As of 08 March 2022, 1,059 cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days– Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 08 March 2022.

Vanuatu: On 7 March, 13 new active cases of COVID-19 were reported within the last 24 hours. Community transmission has been confirmed. Efate and its offshore islands have now moved to Vanuatu Outbreak Alert Level 3. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 08 March 2022.