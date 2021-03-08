Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 08 March 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 01 March 2021

Dengue

DENV-2 in New Caledonia: An increasing number of dengue cases have been notified in New Caledonia since the beginning of the year: 39 cases (26 DENV-2 cases) were reported between 01 January 2021 and 04 March 2021. – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs, Bulletin Epidemiologique No. 56, March 2021.

DENV-2 in the Cook Islands: A Dengue serotype 2 outbreak has been declared by the Cook Islands Ministry of Health on 02 February 2021. A total of 63 probable and confirmed dengue cases have been reported as of 05 March 2021. – Source: Cook Islands 2021 Dengue Outbreak, DENV-2 sent on PacNet on 06 March 2021.

DENV-3 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: Two (2)new dengue-like case reported in epi week 8 2021 . In total, there have been 3,884 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,987 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 03 March 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 03 March 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 07 March 2021, 29,037 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. One (1) locally acquired cases have been reported in the last 7 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 08 March 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 08 March 2021, 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 08 March 2021.

Fiji: As of 05 March 2021, 63 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 08 March 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 04 March 2021, 18,459 cumulative cases and 140 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 81 March 2021.

Guam: As of 04 March 2021, 7,747 confirmed and probable cases and **131 **deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 08 March 2021.

Hawaii: As of 07 March 2021, 27,891 cases of COVID-19 and445 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 08 March 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 07 March 2021, 9 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been a total of 67 cases reported. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 08 March 2021.

New Zealand: As of 08 March 2021, 2,405 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There are currently 4 active cases in the community. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 08 March 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 08 March 2021, there have been 1,583 confirmed cases and 16 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 08 March 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 03 March 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 08 March 2021.

Samoa: As of 08 March 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 08 March 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 08 March 2021, 18 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 08 March 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 08 March 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 08 March 2021.