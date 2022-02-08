Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 08 February 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 25 January 2022

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 07 February 2022, a total of 18 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 08 February 2022.

Australia: As of 07 February 2022, 2,385,020 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 4,247 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.*–*Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 08 February 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of07 February 2022, 6,332 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 08 February 2022.

Fiji: As of 07 February 2022, 63,356 cases and 813 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 852 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 08 February 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 04 February 2022, 50,827 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 08 February 2022.

Guam: As of 07 February 2022, 36,612 confirmed and probablecases and 298 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 08 February 2022.

Hawaii: As of 07 February 2022, 227,284 cases of COVID-19 and 1,226 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 08 February 2022.

Kiribati: As of 07 February 2022, 1,744 cases of COVID-19 (42-imported and 1,702 local) were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 08 February 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 08 February 2022, 31,117 COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 08 February 2022.

New Zealand: As of 08 February 2022, 18,253 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 53deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 08 February 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 07 February 2022, there have been 37,788 confirmed cases and 597 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 08 February 2022.

Palau: As of 07 February 2022, 2,716 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of PalauCOVID-19 situation report accessed on 08 February 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 07 February 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 08 February 2022.

Samoa:As of 07 February 2022, 33 quarantine COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. There is no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 08 February 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 07 February 2022, 3,319 cases and 37 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 08 February 2022.

Tonga: Six (6) new locally acquired cases were reported on 08 February 2022; a total of 15 cases (including a positive case reported on 29 October 2021) have been reported by the Ministry of Health. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Media article from Matangi Tonga Online accessed on 08 February 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 07 February 2022, 7 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 08 February 2022.