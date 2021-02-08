Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 08 February 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 01 February 2021

Dengue

DENV-2 in the Cook Islands: A Dengue serotype 2 outbreak has been declared by the Cook Islands Ministry of Health on 02 February 2021. A total of 19 probable and confirmed dengue cases have been reported in 2021. Out of 16 samples sent to New Zealand LabPlus for testing and verification, 8 came back positive for Dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2). A red alert is added in the map. – Source: Cook Islands 2021 Dengue Outbreak, DENV-2 sent on PacNet on 04 February 2021.

DENV-3 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: One (1) new dengue-like case reported in ~the~ epi week 4 2021 . In total, there have been 3,878 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,981 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 03 February 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 03 February 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 07 February 2021, 28,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 08 February 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 08 February 2021, 133 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 08 February 2021.

Fiji: As of 08 February 2021, 56 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 08 February 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 05 February 2021, 18,185 cumulative cases and 133 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 08 February 2021.

Guam: As of 07 February 2021, 7,649 confirmed and probablecases and 130 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 08 February 2021.

Hawaii: As of 07 February 2021, 26,468 cases of COVID-19 and 418 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 08 February 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 07 February 2021, 49 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 08 February 2021.

New Zealand: As of 08 February 2021, 2,320 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 08 February 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 08 February 2021, there have been 895 confirmed cases and 9 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 08February 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 03 February 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 08 February 2021.