Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 07 September 2021

Dengue

DENV-2 in Vanuatu: Laboratory results have confirmed dengue serotype 2 circulating in Vanuatu. The red alert is updated on the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 07 September 2021.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: One (1) new case, imported from Futuna, has been reported in Wallis in week 35. There have been no case reported in Futuna in weeks 34 and 35. In 2021, there have been 68confirmed dengue cases reported in Wallis and Futuna (63 in Futuna and 5 in Wallis). - Source: Agence de santé du territoire des iles Wallis et Futuna, Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique 11/2021 (23/08/21 to 05/09/21).

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 06 September 2021, 63,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 1,044 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 07 September 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 07 September 2021, 248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 07 September 2021.

Fiji: As of 06 September 2021, 47,993 cases and 520 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 47,923 cases and 518 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 07 September 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 29 August 2021, 43,288 cumulative cases and as of 06 September 2021, 513 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 07 September 2021.

Guam: As of 06 September 2021, 11,293 confirmed and probablecases and 151 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 07 September 2021.

Hawaii: As of 06 September 2021, 68,265 cases of COVID-19 and626 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 07 September 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 07 September 2021, 143 COVID-19 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* Seven new local cases have been reported on 07 September 2021.* A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Press conference of the Government of New Caledonia accessed on 07 September 2021.

New Zealand: As of 07 September 2021, 3,813 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 27deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 07 September 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 07 September 2021, there have been 18,265 confirmed cases and 192 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 07 September 2021.

Palau: Two (2) imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau on 21 August 2021. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Health, 21 August 2021 accessed on 07 September 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 07 September 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 07 September 2021.

Samoa: As of 07 September 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 07 September 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 07 September 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 07 September 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 07 September 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 07 September 2021.