Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 07 September 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 31 August 2020

Dengue

**DENV-2 in Cook Islands: **There have been a total of **373 **dengue cases reported between 27 February 2019 and 02 September 2020.– Source: Cook Islands 2019-2020 Dengue Outbreak DENV-1, DENV-2, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 02 September 2020, sent on PacNet on 05 September 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,572 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,706 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 31 August 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 31 August 2020.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 06 September 2020, 26,279 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 753 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 07 September 2020.

New Zealand: As of 07 September 2020, 1,776 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and **24 **deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 07 September 2020.

Hawaii: As of 06 September 2020, 9,855 cases of COVID-19 and 85 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 07 September 2020.

Guam: As of 07 September 2020, 1,671 cases and 18 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 07 September 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 06 September 2020, there have been 497 cases and 5 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 07 September 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 06 September 2020, 676 new cases have been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, **738 **confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 06 September 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 07 September 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 07 September 2020, 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There have been no local case for at least one incubation period (14 days). The red alert is changed to blue on the map. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 07 September 2020.