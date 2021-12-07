Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 07 December 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 30 November 2021

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Fiji: As of 06 December 2021, 52,562 cases and 697 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 52,492 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 609 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 07 December 2021.

Cook Islands: As of 06 December 2021, the imported COVID-19 case reported by the Cook Islands Ministry of Health on 03 December is now reported as non-infectious and a historical case. -Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Island official facebook page accessed on 07 December 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of05 December 2021, 1,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *Since 28 October 2021, 891 new cases reported (444 via contact tracing; 435 via community testing and 12 via travel testing). - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 07 December 2021.

Australia: As of 06 December 2021, 219,118 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 2,056 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 07 December 2021. A total of 31 COVID-19 variant of concern, Omicron cases were reported in the past three weeks by New South Wales Health, Australia. - Source: Media article accessed on 07 December 2021.

American Samoa: As of 06 December 2021, 10 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health; 5 new imported cases were reported from the 18 November flight from Honolulu. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 07 December 2021.

Two (2) travellers undergoing quarantine in a border quarantine facility in Fiji was confirmed positive for the COVID-19 variant of concern, Omicron. The two travellers are Fijian citizens who had travelled back into Fiji from Nigeria, arriving on Fiji Airways flight FJ1392 from Hong Kong on 25 November 2021. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 07 December 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 06 December 2021, 46,825 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 07 December 2021.

Guam: As of 06 December 2021, 19,270 confirmed and probablecases and 266 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 07 December 2021.

Hawaii: As of 06 December 2021, 88,385 cases of COVID-19 and1,033 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 07 December 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 06 December 2021, 12,409 COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 12,273 cases have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 07 December 2021.

New Zealand: As of 06 December 2021, 12,428 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 07 December 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 06 December 2021, there have been 35,571 confirmed cases and 550 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 07 December 2021.

Palau: As of 06 December, 8 imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 07 December 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 06 December 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 07 December 2021.

Samoa: As of 06 December 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 07 December 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 06 December 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 07 December 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 06 December 2021, 5 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. Two (2) new imported quarantine cases were reported on 25 October 2021. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 07 December 2021.