Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 07 December 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 30 November 2020

Dengue

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Fiji: There has been a decline in dengue-like illness (DLI) cases reported in Fiji over the past three weeks. The alert is removed from the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance report for Epi-Week 48, 23-29 November 2020 sent on PacNet on 04 December 2020.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There has been a decline in the number of dengue cases reported in Futuna over the past three weeks: 2 new local cases have been reported in weeks 47 and 48.. The red alert on the map is changed to blue. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance epidemiologique 24/2020 (Week 47-48) sent on PacNet on 01 December 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been **3,863 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,967 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 01 December 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 01 December 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 06 December 2020, 27,965 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 908 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 07 December 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 07 December 2020, 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 07 December 2020.

Fiji: As of 06 December 2020, 44 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Additionally, there are 2 potential cases of COVID-19 awaiting further investigation. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services and MoHMS Press Statement accessed on 07 December 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 04 December 2020, 15,107 cases and 79 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 07 December 2020.

Guam: As of 06 December 2020, 7,004 cases and 113 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 07 December 2020.

Hawaii: As of 06 December 2020, 18,527 cases of COVID-19 and 262 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 07 December 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 06 December 2020, 35 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on December 2020.

New Zealand: As of 07 December 2020, 2,079 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported for at least one incubation period (14 days). The red alert on the map is changed to blue. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 07 December 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 07 December 2020, there have been 671 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 07 December 2020.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 07 December, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI National Disaster Management Office accessed on 07 December 2020.

Samoa:As of 02 December 2020, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 07 December 2020.

Solomon Islands: As of 07 December, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 07 December 2020.

Vanuatu: As of 07 December 2020, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 07 December 2020.