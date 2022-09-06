Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 06 September 2022

Measles
- Fiji: On 1st July, The Ministry of Health and Medical Services announced that cases of measles were detected in Fiji. The cases were identified upon presenting to medical facilities in the Northern and Central Divisions with a fever and a rash and testing positive at the Fiji CDC Laboratory. Samples from the cases were subsequently sent to the WHO Regional Reference Laboratory for measles at the Victorian Infectious Diseases Reference Laboratory (VIDRL) in Melbourne for additional testing. The first round of tests performed with the same test used in Fiji also produced positive results. An additional round of tests was conducted using a more specific measles test and all samples produced negative results. After consultation between experts within the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, VIDRL, and WHO, it has been concluded that none of the 10 is cases of measles. So far this year, there are no confirmed cases of measles in Fiji. *The red alert is removed from the map. – *Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 06 September 2022.
Monkeypox
-
Australia: As at 01 September 2022, there were 124 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 64 in Victoria, 48 in New South Wales, 5 in Western Australia, 3 in Queensland, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia.– Source: Australia Government Department of Healthaccessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Hawaii: As of 30 August 2022, 23 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 102 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of September 02 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 52,015 laboratory confirmed cases and 395 probable cases, including 18 deaths, have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 06 September 2022.
Typhoid
- Samoa: An increasing number of typhoid cases have been reported. – Source:Media article accessed on 06 September 2022. Awaiting further information.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
American Samoa: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 8,168 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Australia: As of 05 September 2022, a total of 10,075,722 COVID-19 cases and 14,077 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of29 August 2022, a total of13,120 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Cook Islands: As of 02 September 2022, a total of 6,373 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 04 September 2022, a total of 8,549 COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs official facebook page page accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Fiji: As of 05 September 2022, a total of 68,195 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 994 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook pageaccessed on 06 September 2022.
-
French Polynesia: As of 05 September 2022, a total of 76,781 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante websiteaccessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Guam: As of 02 September 2022, a total of 58,035 COVID-19 cases and 390 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Hawaii: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 339,514 COVID-19 cases and 1,644 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, a total of 3,430 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
New Caledonia: As of 30 August 2022, a total of 73,934 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
New Zealand: As of 06 September 2022, a total of 1,751,284 COVID-19 cases and 1,933 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Niue: As of 04 September 2022, a total of 73 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Papua New Guinea: As of 04 September 2022, a total of 44,894 COVID-19 cases and 664 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Palau: As of 02 September 2022, a total of 5,403 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook pageaccessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 02 September 2022, a total of 15,063 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 06 September 2022.
-
Samoa: As of 28 August 2022, a total of 15,839 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Samoa Government accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Vanuatu: As of 05 September 2022, a total of 11,864 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 06 September 2022.
-
Wallis and Futuna: As of 23 August 2022, a total of 3,218 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government*.* – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 24 August 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 05 September 2022, a total of 2,707,671 of the 1st dose; 2,340,093 of the 2nd dose; and 733,806 of the first booster dose has been administered in all 22 Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 605,577,075 cases of COVID-19 and 6,503,413 deaths were reported globally as of 06 September 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 06 September 2022 at 3:00 pm Noumea time.
-
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.