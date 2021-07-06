Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 06 July 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 29 June 2021

Dengue

Leptospirosis

New Caledonia: A total of 215 cases and 4 deaths were reported between 01 January 2021 and 05 July 2021, in comparison to 69 cases reported last year (total cases reported in 2020).-- Source: Leptospirosis Situation as of 05 July 2021 accessed on 06 July 2021.

French Polynesia: After a peak at the end of April (W16-W17), the number of leptospirosis cases is decreasing; 8 cases were confirmed in weeks 23 and 24.-- Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire de Polynésie française n°12 (period 07/06/2021 to 20/06/2021) sent on Pacnet on 02 July 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 05 July 2021, 30,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.-- Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 06 July 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 06 July 2021, 184 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 06 July 2021.

Fiji: As of 06 July 2021, 7,149 cases and 39 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 7,079 cases and 37 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 06 July 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 05 July 2021, 19,017 cumulative cases and 143 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. -- Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 06 July 2021.

Guam: As of 02 July 2021, 8,373 confirmed and probable cases and 140 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. -- Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 06 July 2021.

Hawaii: As of 05 July 2021, 38,043 cases of COVID-19 and 518 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . -- Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 05 July 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 06 July 2021, 129 COVID-19 cases (including 71 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.-- Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 06 July 2021.

New Zealand: As of 06 July 2021, 2,758 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*-- Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 06 July 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 23 June 2021, there have been 17,098 confirmed cases and 173 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. -- Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 06 July 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 06 July 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 06 July 2021.

Samoa: As of 06 July 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. -- Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 06 July 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 06 July 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. -- Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 06 July 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 06 July 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. -- Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 06 July 2021.