Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 06 July 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 29 June 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,475 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,627 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 29 June 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 29June 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

·Australia: As of 05 July 2020, 8,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 104 deaths were reported in Australia. Over the past week, there has been an average of 82 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 06 July 2020.

New Zealand: As of 06 July 2020, 1,534 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 06 July 2020.

Hawaii: As of 05 July 2020, 1023cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 06 July 2020.

Guam: As of 06 July 2020, 301 casesand 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 06 July 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 05 July 2020, 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. A new imported case has been reported on 03 July 2020. The blue alert is changed to red.– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 06 July 2020.

Fiji: A new COVID-19 case has been reported in border quarantine by the Fiji Ministry of Health on 06 July 2020. There are now 19 cases in Fiji. – Source: Media article accessed on 06 July 2020.

Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Communitywebsite.

Outside of the Pacific

·Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 11,419,638 cases of COVID-19 and 533,781 deaths were reported globally as of 06 July 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 06 July, 2020 at 2:33pm.

·Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.