06 Jan 2020

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 06 January 2020

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 06 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (533.94 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 31 December 2019

Influenza

  • Influenza A in Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI): Influenza-like illness (ILI) activity is now back to normal in Majuro and Ebeye as reported by the Ministry of Health and Human Services. The alert has been removed from the map. - Source: Personal communication with country officials om 06 January 2020.

Measles

  • Tonga: As of 31 December 2019, 612 confirmed or suspected measles cases have been identified in Tonga. - Source: Tonga Ministry of Health Situation report Number 12 issued and shared on PacNet on 03 January, 2020.

  • Fiji: There are 27 confirmed cases of measles reported in the Central Division of Fiji as of 04 January 2020. - Source: Media article from RNZ accessed on 05 January 2020

  • Australia, Queensland: A case of measles has been reported on the Gold Coast, Queensland, on 03 January 2020. - Source: Queensland Health accessed on 05 January 2020.

Dengue

  • DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 1,735 dengue like illness of which 553 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 29 December 2019. One death has been recorded. The outbreak continues in Majuro. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 29 December 2019.

  • DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There have been 3 new indigenous dengue cases reported for weeks 51 and 52 by Wallis and Futuna. Dengue outbreak was declared on 21 November 2019. - Source: Epidemiological surveillance bulletin 21/2019 from the Wallis and Futuna Health Agency sent on pacnet on 03 January 2019.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 28/12/2019 - 03/01/2020.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.