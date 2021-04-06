Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 06 April 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 06 April 2021

Dengue

Leptospirosis

Hepatitis A

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 05 April 2021, 29,357 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Eleven (11) locally acquired cases have been reported in the last 7 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 06 April 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 06 April 2021, 159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for at least 14 days. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map.Source: CNMI COVID-19 Dashboard accessed on 06 April 2021.

Fiji: As of 03 April 2021, 67 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 06 April 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 03 April 2021, 18,633 cumulative cases and 141 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 06 April 2021.

Guam: As of 04 April 2021, 7,823 confirmed and probablecases and 134 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 06 April 2021.

Hawaii: As of 05 April 2021, 30,228 cases of COVID-19 and467 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 06 April 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 05 April 2021, 121 COVID-19 cases (including 63 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 06 April 2021.

New Zealand: As of 06 April 2021, 2,524 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported in the past 28 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 06 April 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 06 April 2021, there have been 7,406 confirmed cases and 67 deaths reported in PNG. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 06 April 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 31 March 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 06 April 2021.

Samoa:As of 06 April 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 06 April 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 29 March 2021, 19 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 06 April 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 06 April 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 06 April 2021.