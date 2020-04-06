Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 06 April 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 30 March 2020

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 06 April 2020, 5,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 36 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 06 April 2020.

New Zealand: As of 06 April 2020, 1,106 cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 06 April 2020.

Hawaii: As of 06 April 2020, 371 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 06 April 2020.

Guam: As of 06 April 2020, 110 laboratory positive and 2 clinically diagnosed cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Joint Information Center-JIC Release No. 55, accessed on 06 April 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 05 April 2020, 41 cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 06 April 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 05 April 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported by New Caledonia Government. – Source : Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonie accessed on 06 April 2020.

Fiji : As of 06 April 2020, 14 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Fiji Government. – Source : Fiji Government accessed on 06 April 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 06 April 2020, 8 cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by CNMI. Red alert has been added. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 06 April 2020.

Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.

Outside of the Pacific

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 1,274,923 cases of COVID-19 and 69,479 deaths were reported globally as of 06 April 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 183 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 06 April, 2020 at 03:00 pm.

Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):