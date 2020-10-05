World + 15 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 05 October 2020
Attachments
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 September 2020
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,668 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,780 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 29 September 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 29 September 2020.
- DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: Twelve (12) new cases of dengue have been reported in Futuna in weeks 39 and 40. The outbreak is ongoing in Futuna. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 5 October 2020.
Influenza-like illness (ILI)
- ILI in Samoa: An increase in ILI cases has been observed in Samoa with 1,125 ILI cases reported in Week 39. The aetiology is yet to be confirmed.– Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System, W39 2020 (September 21-27), sent on PacNet on 02 October 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 04 October 2020, 27,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 894 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 05 October 2020.
New Zealand: As of 05 October 2020, 1,855 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 05 October 2020.
Hawaii: As of 04 October 2020, 12,804 cases of COVID-19 and 156 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 05 October 2020.
Guam: As of 04 September 2020, 2,699 cases and 52 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 05 September 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 03 October 2020, there have been 540 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 05 October 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 02 October 2020, 1,964 new cases have been confirmed since July 15, 2020.In total, **2,026 **confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 and **8 **deaths have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 02 October 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 05 October 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 05 October 2020, 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 05 October 2020.
Solomon Islands: The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Solomon Islands by the Solomon Islands government on 03 October 2020 . The case is a student recently repatriated from Philippines who tested positive on arrival and is currently in isolation. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 05 October 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of **35,078,236 **cases of COVID-19 and **1,036,104 **deaths were reported globally as of 05 October 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 05 October, 2020 at 2:23 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.