Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 05 July 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 June 2022
Diarrhoea
- Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI): The number of reported cases has decreased significantly and been below the threshold more than two weeks. *The alert is removed from the map. *– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 04 July 2022.
Measles
- Fiji: Six (6) cases of measles were reported by the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MoHMS); 2 cases in Labasa, 3 in Rewa and 1 in Nasinu. A red alert is added to the map.– Source Media article accessed on 05 July 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
American Samoa: As of 26 June 2022, a total of 6,555 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Australia: As of 04 July 2022, 8,250,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 10,039 deaths were reported in Australia. Cases are increasing for more than two weeks. The blue alert is changed to red on the map. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of28 June 2022, 11,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* There has been an increase in cases for more than two weeks and COVID-19 community risk level is medium. *The blue alert is changed to red on the map. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Cook Islands: As of 28 June 2022, 5,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 05 July 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Fiji: As of 04 July 2022, 65,889 cases and 866 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 943 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
French Polynesia: As of 01 July 2022, 73,647 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Guam: As of 01 July 2022, 52,067 confirmed and probablecases and 372 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Hawaii: As of 29 June 2022, 308,695 cases of COVID-19 and 1,504 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Kiribati: As of 23 June 2022, 3,236 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Nauru: As of 03 July 2022, 3,960 cases and 1 deaths have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
New Caledonia: As of 28 June 2022, 64,337 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Cases have been increasing for more than two weeks. The blue alert is changed to red on the map. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 05 July 2022.
-
New Zealand: As of 05 July 2022, 1,374,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,534 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Cases are increasing for more than two week. The blue alert is changed to red on the map.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Niue: As of 03 July 2022, 20 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Papua New Guinea: As of 02 July 2022, there have been 44,728 confirmed cases and 662 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Palau: As of 01 July 2022, 5,237 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 04 July 2022, 29 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 05 July 2022.
-
Samoa: As of 01 July 2022, 14,995 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Solomon Islands: As of 30 May 2022, 21,237 cases and 149 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Tonga: As of 26 June 2022, 12,301 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Vanuatu: As of 04 July 2022, 11,396 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 05 July 2022.
-
Wallis and Futuna: As of 05 July 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government official facebook pageaccessed on 05 July 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 04 July 2022, a total of 2,709,817 of the 1st dose and 2,307,557 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 549,362,725 cases of COVID-19 and 6,339,492 deaths were reported globally as of 05 July 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 05 July 2022 at 4:15 pm Noumea time.
-
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
- Monkeypox in Australia: As at 4 July 2022, there are 15 confirmed and probable cases of monkeypox in Australia. This includes 5 in Victoria, 9 in New South Wales and 1 in South Australia..– Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 05 July 2022.