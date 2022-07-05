Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 05 July 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 June 2022

Diarrhoea

Measles

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 26 June 2022, a total of 6,555 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 05 July 2022.

Australia: As of 04 July 2022, 8,250,740 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 10,039 deaths were reported in Australia. Cases are increasing for more than two weeks. The blue alert is changed to red on the map. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 05 July 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of28 June 2022, 11,759 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* There has been an increase in cases for more than two weeks and COVID-19 community risk level is medium. *The blue alert is changed to red on the map. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 28 June 2022, 5,774 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 05 July 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 05 July 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.

Fiji: As of 04 July 2022, 65,889 cases and 866 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 943 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 01 July 2022, 73,647 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 05 July 2022.

Guam: As of 01 July 2022, 52,067 confirmed and probablecases and 372 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 05 July 2022.

Hawaii: As of 29 June 2022, 308,695 cases of COVID-19 and 1,504 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 05 July 2022.

Kiribati: As of 23 June 2022, 3,236 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.

Nauru: As of 03 July 2022, 3,960 cases and 1 deaths have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 28 June 2022, 64,337 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Cases have been increasing for more than two weeks. The blue alert is changed to red on the map. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 05 July 2022.

New Zealand: As of 05 July 2022, 1,374,535 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,534 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Cases are increasing for more than two week. The blue alert is changed to red on the map.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 05 July 2022.

Niue: As of 03 July 2022, 20 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 05 July 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 02 July 2022, there have been 44,728 confirmed cases and 662 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 05 July 2022.

Palau: As of 01 July 2022, 5,237 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 05 July 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 04 July 2022, 29 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 05 July 2022.

Samoa: As of 01 July 2022, 14,995 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 30 May 2022, 21,237 cases and 149 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 05 July 2022.

Tonga: As of 26 June 2022, 12,301 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 05 July 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 04 July 2022, 11,396 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 05 July 2022.