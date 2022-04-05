Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 05 April 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 29 March 2022

Influenza A

New Caledonia: Influenza A (H3N2) outbreak is ongoing with increasing number of cases reported since week 9 in 21 municipalities (with 3 main municipalities affected: Noumea, Lifou and Dumbea). As of 31 March 2022, 220 cases of Influenza A have been confirmed- Source: Influenza A Situation Report 31 March 2022, Department of Health and Social Affairs of New Caledonia.

Fiji: ILI cases continue to decrease for more than two weeks (902 cases in week 10 to 362 cases in week 12) as reported in the PSSS Weekly Bulletin. Fiji MoHMS continues to see a reduction in people presenting to health centres with acute respiratory illness.*The red alert is changed to blue on the map.* -- Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report for W12 2022 sent on PacNet on 01 April 2022 and Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 05 April 2022.

Leptospirosis

New Caledonia: As of 31 March 2022, 120 cases and 1 death were reported since 1st January 2022. Cases are spread across 26 municipalities (southern province: 41 cases, northern province: 79 cases). -- Source: Leptospirosis Situation Report 31 March 2022, Department of Health and Social Affairs of New Caledonia.

Fiji: There have been 1,528 confirmed cases of leptospirosis and 31 deaths this year. While a decreasing trend was noted in the last update, an upward trend in cases is reported in the last week, driven by increasing laboratory positive cases from the Western Division. -- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 05 April 2022.

Dengue

Typhoid

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 02 April 2022, a total of 4,738 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *-- Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 05 April 2022.

Australia: As of 04 April 2022, 4,539,599 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 6,398 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days.-- Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 05 April 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 04 April 2022, 11,158 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 33 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 05 April 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 04 April 2022, 2,526 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days.-- Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands accessed on 05 April 2022.

Fiji: As of 04 April 2022, 64,425 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 922 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 05 April 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 04 April 2022, 72,721 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *-- Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 05 April 2022.

Guam: As of 04 April 2022, 47,386 confirmed and probable cases and 350 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *-- Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 05 April 2022.

Hawaii: As of 30 March 2022, 240,778 cases of COVID-19 and 1,379 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *-- Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health website accessed on 05 April 2022.

Kiribati: As of 04 April 2022, 3,067 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *-- Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 05 April 2022.

Nauru: As of 04 April 2022, 2 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. No local cases reported.-- Source: Nauru Government accessed on 05 April 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 05 April 2022, 60,481 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days.**--* Source: Government of New Caledonia website accessed on 05 April 2022.

New Zealand: As of 05 April 2022, 717,650 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 386 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *-- Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 05 April 2022.

Niue: : As of 04 April 2022, 7 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. No local cases reported.-- Source: Niue Government accessed on 05 April 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 25 March 2022, there have been 42,203 confirmed cases and 640 deaths reported in PNG. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. *-- Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 05 April 2022.

Palau: As of 01 April 2022, 4,042 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days.-- Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation report accessed on 05 April 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 04 April 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 05 April 2022.

Samoa: As of 04 April 2022, 2,622 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 05 April 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 31 March 2022, 11,470 cases and 133 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *-- Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 05 April 2022.

Tonga: As of 04 April 2022, 7,234 cases and 9 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 05 April 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 04 April 2022, 4,438 cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health. *Local cases continue to be reported in the last 14 days. *-- Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 05 April 2022.