Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 October 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 27 September 2022

Influenza A

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: :Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 106 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of September 30 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 68,265 laboratory confirmed cases and 3,193 probable cases, including 25 deaths, have been reported to WHO.– Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 04 October 2022.

New Zealand: There are no new cases as at 10.45am 28 September 2022 since the 9 cases notified in the 22 September update. – Source: Monkeypox (MPX) | Ministry of Health NZ accessed on 04 October 2022.

Hawaii: As of 22 September 2022, 39 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 04 October 2022.

Australia: As of 22 September 2022, There are 136 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 67 in Victoria, 52 in New South Wales, 7 in Western Australia, 5 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia.. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 04 October 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 04 October 2022, a total of 8,244 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Report from American Samoa Government Department of Health (reporting period 12 – 18 September 2022).

Australia: Over the last week, 38,516 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 5,502 cases each day*.**–* Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 04 October 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 26 September 2022, a total of13,171 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 04 October 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 14 September 2022, a total of 6,389 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands accessed on 04 October 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 24 September 2022, a total of 10,083 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: (3) FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs | Facebook accessed on 04 October 2022.

Fiji: As of 29 September 2022, a total of 68,242 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 997 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 04 October 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 26 September 2022, a total of 76,846 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante websiteaccessed on 04 October 2022.

Guam: As of 03 October 2022, a total of 58,591 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).– Source : Information on Coronavirus (COVID-19) - GHS OCD | Government of Guam websiteaccessed on 04 October 2022.

Hawaii: As of 29 September 2022, a total of 355,959 COVID-19 cases and 1,686 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.* *This week's update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic (earliest reinfection reported September 2020). Additionally, approximately 800 historic cases were added as a result of deduplication processes and cleaning of historic data. The addition of these cases are reflected in the total counts, but do not skew the 7-day daily averages. More information on reinfections can be found here (Reinfection Report). *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Healthwebsiteaccessed on 04 October 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, a total of 3,430 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. \– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 04 October 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: (3) The Government of the Republic of Nauru | Facebook accessed on 04 October 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 27 September 2022, a total of 74,288 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*.**–* Source: Actualité Covid-19 | Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonie accessed on 04 October 2022.

New Zealand: As of 03 October 2022, a total of 1,789,425 COVID-19 cases and 2,038 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 04 October 2022.

Niue: As of 27 September 2022, a total of 80 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 04 October 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 29 September 2022, a total of 45,010 COVID-19 cases and 668 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Government accessed on 04 October 2022.

Palau: As of 29 September 2022, a total of 5,460 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source https://www.palauhealth.org/MOHpages/MOHDengueSituation1.aspx accessed on 04 October 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 04 October 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 23 September 2022, a total of 15,275 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. – Source:(3) Republic of the Marshall Islands National Disaster Management Office | Facebook accessed on 04 October 2022.

Samoa: As of 25 September 2022, a total of 15,941 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Samoa Governmentaccessed on 04 October 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 04 October 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 04 October 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 04 October 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 3 October 2022, a total of 11,933 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Vanuatu (gov.vu)accessed on 04 October 2022.