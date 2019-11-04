04 Nov 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 November 2019

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 04 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (537.92 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 October 2019

Dengue

  • There have been no new cases of dengue (DENV-1) in the past three weeks in Tuvalu. The alert has been removed from the map. Source: Dengue-1 Outbreak Situational Report 31 October 2019, Tuvalu Ministry of Health

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • Two (2) imported cases of dengue (DENV-2) with travel history to French Polynesia have been reported by the Cook Island Ministry of Health. Source: Dengue-1 Outbreak Situation Report #6, Cook Islands Ministry of Health reported on pacnet on 02 November 2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.