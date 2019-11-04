Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 November 2019
from Pacific Community
Map
Published on 04 Nov 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 October 2019
Dengue
- There have been no new cases of dengue (DENV-1) in the past three weeks in Tuvalu. The alert has been removed from the map. Source: Dengue-1 Outbreak Situational Report 31 October 2019, Tuvalu Ministry of Health
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
- Two (2) imported cases of dengue (DENV-2) with travel history to French Polynesia have been reported by the Cook Island Ministry of Health. Source: Dengue-1 Outbreak Situation Report #6, Cook Islands Ministry of Health reported on pacnet on 02 November 2019.