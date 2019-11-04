Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 November 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 October 2019

Dengue

There have been no new cases of dengue (DENV-1) in the past three weeks in Tuvalu. The alert has been removed from the map. Source: Dengue-1 Outbreak Situational Report 31 October 2019, Tuvalu Ministry of Health

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):