Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 May 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 27 April 2020

Dengue

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 03 May 2020, 6,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 95 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 04 May 2020.

New Zealand: As of 04 May 2020, 1,487 cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 04 May 2020.

Hawaii: As of 03 May 2020, 620 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 03 May 2020.

Guam: As of 03 May 2020, 146 laboratory positive and 4 probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 03 May 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 03 May 2020, 58 cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 03 May 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 04 May 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported by New Caledonia Government. There have been no new cases since April 05 2020. The alert has been removed – Source : Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonieaccessed on 04 May 2020.

Fiji: As of 04 May 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19were reported by Fiji Government. There have been no new cases since 20 April 2020. The alert is changed to blue.– Source : Fiji Government accessed on 04 May 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 04 May 2020, 14 cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There have been no new cases since 18 April 2020. The alert is changed to blue. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 04 May 2020.