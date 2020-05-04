World + 13 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 May 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 27 April 2020
Dengue
- DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,345 dengue like illness of which 1,539 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 26 April 2020. The outbreak is declining. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 26 April 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 03 May 2020, 6,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 95 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 04 May 2020.
New Zealand: As of 04 May 2020, 1,487 cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 04 May 2020.
Hawaii: As of 03 May 2020, 620 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 03 May 2020.
Guam: As of 03 May 2020, 146 laboratory positive and 4 probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 03 May 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 03 May 2020, 58 cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 03 May 2020.
New Caledonia: As of 04 May 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported by New Caledonia Government. There have been no new cases since April 05 2020. The alert has been removed – Source : Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonieaccessed on 04 May 2020.
Fiji: As of 04 May 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19were reported by Fiji Government. There have been no new cases since 20 April 2020. The alert is changed to blue.– Source : Fiji Government accessed on 04 May 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 04 May 2020, 14 cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There have been no new cases since 18 April 2020. The alert is changed to blue. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 04 May 2020.
Papua New Guinea (PNG): As of 04 May 2020, 8 cases of COVID-19 were reported by PNG National Department of Health. – Source: Ministry of Health, PNG accessed on 04 May 2020.
Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19):** A total of 3,498,283 cases of COVID-19 and 246,736 deaths were reported globally as of 04 May 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 187 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 04 May, 2020 at 03:50 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.