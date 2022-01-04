Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 January 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 21 December 2021

Hepatitis A

Influenza A

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 03 January 2022, 11 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: PacNet message sent by Aifili John Tufa, Epidemiologist, American Samoa Department of Health, on 21 December 2021.

Australia: As of 03 January2022, 499,958 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 2,266 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 04 January 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of03 January 2022, 3,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *Since 28 October 2021, 3,043 new cases reported - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 04 January 2022.

Fiji: As of 03 January 2022, 55,009 cases and 702 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 54,939 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 620 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 04 January 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 31 December 2021, 46,967 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 04 January 2022.

Guam: As of 03 January 2022, 19,689 confirmed and probablecases and 273 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 04 January 2022.

Hawaii: As of 03 January 2022, 121,864 cases of COVID-19 and1,094 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 04 January 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 03 January 2022, 12,990 COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 12,854 cases have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 04 January 2022.

New Zealand: As of 04 January 2022, 14,365 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 51deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 04 January 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 02 January 2022, there have been 36,192 confirmed cases and 590 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 04 January 2022.

Palau: As of 03 January 2022, 13 imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 04 January 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 03 January 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 04 January 2022.

Samoa: As of 03 January 2022, 2 imported COVID-19 cases has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Media article accessed on 14 December 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 03 January 2022, 24 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 04 January 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 03 January 2022, 7 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 04 January 2022.