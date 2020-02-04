Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 February 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 January 2020
Measles
Tonga: As of 29 January 2020, 652 confirmed or suspected cases of measles have been reported in Tonga including 72 lab-confirmed cases. There is ongoing transmission of measles virus in Tongatapu and Vava'u. – Source: Measles outbreak situation report number 16, Ministry of Health Tonga, sent on Pacnet on 31 January 2020.
Australia
- Queensland: The Metro South Health has confirmed a case of measles on 27th January 2020 and the Sunshine Coast Health has notified a new measles case on 31 January 2020. - Source: Queensland Health accessed on 03 February 2020.
- New South Wales (NSW): A measles alert has been issued for Rose Bay, Double Bay, Bondi Junction, Virgin flights VA1627 and VA 1628. – Source: New South Wales Health, Australia accessed on 03 February 2020.
Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Australia: As of 3 February 2020, 12 cases of 2019-nCoV have been confirmed in Australia: 4 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria, 2 in South Australia, and 2 in Queensland. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 04 February 2020
Pacific: No confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV have been reported in the Pacific Island Countries or Territories (PICTs) as of 04 February 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
- Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): A total of 20,202 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported globally and 20,014 cases were reported from China. 426 deaths have been reported as of 04 February 2020 and the first death outside of China was reported in the Philippines. Confirmed cases have also been reported in 26 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 04 February 2020 at 12:30pm.