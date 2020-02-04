Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 04 February 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 28 January 2020

Measles

Tonga: As of 29 January 2020, 652 confirmed or suspected cases of measles have been reported in Tonga including 72 lab-confirmed cases. There is ongoing transmission of measles virus in Tongatapu and Vava'u. – Source: Measles outbreak situation report number 16, Ministry of Health Tonga, sent on Pacnet on 31 January 2020.

Australia

- Queensland: The Metro South Health has confirmed a case of measles on 27th January 2020 and the Sunshine Coast Health has notified a new measles case on 31 January 2020. - Source: Queensland Health accessed on 03 February 2020.

- New South Wales (NSW): A measles alert has been issued for Rose Bay, Double Bay, Bondi Junction, Virgin flights VA1627 and VA 1628. – Source: New South Wales Health, Australia accessed on 03 February 2020.

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

Australia: As of 3 February 2020, 12 cases of 2019-nCoV have been confirmed in Australia: 4 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria, 2 in South Australia, and 2 in Queensland. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 04 February 2020

Pacific: No confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV have been reported in the Pacific Island Countries or Territories (PICTs) as of 04 February 2020.

Outside of the Pacific