Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 03 November 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 26 October 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in Cook Islands: There have been a total of 381 dengue cases reported between 27 February 2019 and 28 October 2020. The number of reported cases is decreasing.– Source: Cook Islands 2019-2020 Dengue Outbreak DENV-1, DENV-2, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 28 October 2020, sent on PacNet on 29 October 2020.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: Fourteen (14) new cases (1 imported case in Wallis and 13 local cases in Futuna) of dengue have been reported in weeks 43 and 44. There have been a total of 54dengue cases in Futuna in 2020. The outbreak is ongoing in Futuna. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance epidemiologique 22/2020 (Week 43-44) sent on PacNet on 03 November 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,796 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,903 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 25 October 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 25 October 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 02 November 2020, 27,602 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 907 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 03 November 2020.

New Zealand: As of 03 November 2020, 1,968 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 03 November 2020.

Hawaii: As of 02 November 2020, 15,231 cases of COVID-19 and219 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 03 November 2020.

Guam: As of 02 November 2020, 4,693 casesand 79 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 03 November 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 02 November 2020, there have been 590 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 03 November 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 02 November 2020, 8,646 cases and 38 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 03 November 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 03 November 2020, 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 03 November 2020.

Solomon Islands: As of 02 November, 13 cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government . – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 03 November 2020.

Fiji:As of 03 November 2020, 34 confirmed cases and 2 deaths were reported by Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 03 November 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 02 November 2020, 28 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 03 November 2020.