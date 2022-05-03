Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 03 May 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 26 April 2022

Leptospirosis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 30 April 2022, a total of 5,869 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. Case numbers have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 03 May 2022.

Australia: As of 02 May 2022, 5,807,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 7,270 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 03 May 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of02 May 2022, 11,281 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 03 May 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 02 May 2022, 5,116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 03 May 2022.

Fiji: As of 02 May 2022, 64,646 cases and 862 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 939 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 03 May 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 02 May 2022, 73,006 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 03 May 2022.

Guam: As of 02 May 2022, 48,186 confirmed and probablecases and 354 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 03 May 2022.

Hawaii: As of 27 April 2022, 248,405 cases of COVID-19 and 1,418 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 03 May 2022.

Kiribati: As of 02 May 2022, 3,084 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 03 May 2022.

Nauru: As of 02 May 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 03 May 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 26 April 2022, 60,653 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 03 May 2022.

New Zealand: As of 03 May 2022, 952,697 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 731 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 03 May 2022.

Niue: : As of 28 April 2022, 9 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 03 May 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 02 May 2022, there have been 43,821 confirmed cases and 650 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 03 May 2022.

Palau: As of 29 April 2022, 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 03 May 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 02 May 2022, 14 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 03 May 2022.

Samoa: As of 02 May 2022, 9,592 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 03 May 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 30 April 2022, 15,677 cases and 141 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 03 May 2022.

Tonga: As of 02 May 2022, 10,494 cases and 11 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 03 May 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 01 May 2022, 7,534 casesand 13 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 03 May 2022.