Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 03 December 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 26 November 2019
Dengue
DENV-2 in French Polynesia: There has been a stabilization of dengue cases reported in French Polynesia for the past weeks. The red alert on the map has been changed to a blue alert. Source:- Personal communication with country officials on 03 December 2019.
DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 1,323 dengue like illness of which 423 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands. One death and one severe dengue patient has been evacuated out of the country to date. There has been a decline in cases in Ebeye, ongoing cases in Majuro and cases reported in Utrik and Aur. Source:- Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 24 November 2019 sent on pacnet on 27 November 2019.
Measles
Fiji: There are now 15 confirmed cases of measles in Fiji as of 03 December 2019. Source:- Measles Media Release no. 11, Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services, accessed on 03 December 2019.
Samoa: As of 02 December 2019, 3,881 measles cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health, Samoa; 55 measles related deaths have been recorded. Source:- Government of Samoa, 03 December, 2019.
New Zealand: There were 24 confirmed measles cases reported for Week 48/2019, bringing the total to 2,125 for the year. There are two ongoing outbreaks. Source:- Institute of Environmental Science & Research Limited, New Zealand, accessed on 03 December, 2019.
Australia
Queensland: Two measles cases in Brisbane's southside this week bring the current outbreak total to 26 cases of measles notified to Queensland Health from Brisbane's southside, Logan and Redland Coast areas as of 29 November 2019. Source:- Queensland Health, accessed on 03 December 2019.
Victoria: A new confirmed measles case has been identified in Victoria as of 26 November 2019. This case and several other recently notified cases were infectious while attending public sites across metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria. Source:- Department of Health & Human Services, State Government of Victoria, Australia, accessed on 03 December 2019.
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
- Late October-early November, 6 imported cases of measles among a sports delegation from Tonga coming from New Zealand were observed in New Caledonia during a tournament involving several Pacific countries. These cases required the examination and verification of vaccinations of nearly 300 people and the vaccination of 84 people. Subsequently, no additional measles cases were recorded. - Source: Department of Health and Social Affairs in New Caledonia, Epidemiological Bulletin N 42, December 2, 2019
Border of the Pacific
Polio
- Philippines: As of 25 November 2019, a total of 8 confirmed polio cases have been reported by the Department of Health, Republic of the Philippines. Source:- Press Release, 25 November 2019, Department of Health, Republic of the Philippines, accessed on 03 December 2019.