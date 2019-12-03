Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 03 December 2019

DENV-2 in French Polynesia: There has been a stabilization of dengue cases reported in French Polynesia for the past weeks. The red alert on the map has been changed to a blue alert. Source:- Personal communication with country officials on 03 December 2019.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 1,323 dengue like illness of which 423 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands. One death and one severe dengue patient has been evacuated out of the country to date. There has been a decline in cases in Ebeye, ongoing cases in Majuro and cases reported in Utrik and Aur. Source:- Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 24 November 2019 sent on pacnet on 27 November 2019.