Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 03 August 2021
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 27 July 2021
Diarrhoea
- Solomon Islands: The number of diarrhoea cases have subsided as reported by the Solomon Islands Ministry of Health; 60 diarrhoea cases were reported in week 29 as compared to 341 cases at the peak (week 22) in the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Reports 2021. *The blue alert is removed from the map. * – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 03 August 2021 and Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report Week 29 sent on PacNet on 30 July 2021.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)
- New Zealand: An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is currently ongoing across New Zealand. Weekly numbers reported by the national virus laboratory network started increasing sharply in June, 787 cases is reported for week 29 ending 25 July 2021 ; total cases are 4,434. – Source : Laboratory-based Virology Weekly Report Week 29 ending 25 July, 2021, accessed on 03 August 2021.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 02 August 2021, 34,611 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 924 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 03 August 2021.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 01 August 2021, 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 03 August 2021.
Fiji: As of 02 August 2021, 31,513 cases and 254 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 31,443 cases and 252 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 03 August 2021.
French Polynesia: As of 02 August 2021, 20,480 cumulative cases and 153 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 03 August 2021.
Guam: As of 02 August 2021, 8,564 confirmed and probablecases and 143 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 03 August 2021.
Hawaii: As of 02 August 2021, 43,227 cases of COVID-19 and537 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 03 August 2021.
New Caledonia: As of 03 August 2021, 134 COVID-19 cases (including 76 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 03 August 2021.
New Zealand: As of 03 August 2021, 2,877 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 03 August 2021.
Papua New Guinea: As of 30 July 2021, there have been 17,774 confirmed cases and 192 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 03 August 2021.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 03 August 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 03 August 2021.
Samoa: As of 03 August 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 03 August 2021.
Solomon Islands: As of 03 August 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 03 August 2021.
Vanuatu: As of 03 August 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 03 August 2021.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 03 August 2021, 454 COVID-19 cases (including 445 cases since 06 March 2021) and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. No cases have been reported for more than 42 days. – Source: Préfet de Wallis-et-Futuna official facebook page accessed on 03 August 2021.
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 198,874,848 cases of COVID-19 and 4,235,083 deaths were reported globally as of 03 August 2021.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 03 August 2021 at 2:40pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.