Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 03 August 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 27 July 2021

Diarrhoea

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 02 August 2021, 34,611 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 924 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 03 August 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 01 August 2021, 196 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 03 August 2021.

Fiji: As of 02 August 2021, 31,513 cases and 254 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 31,443 cases and 252 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 03 August 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 02 August 2021, 20,480 cumulative cases and 153 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 03 August 2021.

Guam: As of 02 August 2021, 8,564 confirmed and probablecases and 143 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 03 August 2021.

Hawaii: As of 02 August 2021, 43,227 cases of COVID-19 and537 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 03 August 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 03 August 2021, 134 COVID-19 cases (including 76 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 03 August 2021.

New Zealand: As of 03 August 2021, 2,877 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 03 August 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 30 July 2021, there have been 17,774 confirmed cases and 192 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 03 August 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 03 August 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 03 August 2021.

Samoa: As of 03 August 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 03 August 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 03 August 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 03 August 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 03 August 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 03 August 2021.