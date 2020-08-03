Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 03 August 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 27 July 2020

Dengue

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Cook Islands: There have been a total of 369 dengue cases and 72 hospitalizations reported from 27 February 2019 and 27 July 2020. – Source: Cook Islands 2019-2020 Dengue Outbreak DENV-1 and DENV-2 Situation Report, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 27 July 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,509 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,660 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 28 July 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 28 July 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 02 August 2020, 17,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 208 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 03 August 2020.

Hawaii: As of 02 August 2020, 2,242cases of COVID-19 and26 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 03 August 2020.

Guam: As of 03 August 2020, 368 casesand 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 03 August 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 02 August 2020, there have been 110 cases (19 new cases) and 2 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 03 August 2020.

New Zealand: As of 03 August 2020, 1,567 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. Two (2) new imported cases reported in the last 24 hours. There has been no new locally acquired case for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 03 August 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 02 August 2020, 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. Two (2) new imported cases reported on 02 August 2020. There has been no new locally acquired case for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 03 August 2020.