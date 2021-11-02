Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 02 November 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 26 October 2021

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 01 November, 4 imported COVID-19 case have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 02 November 2021.

Australia: As of 01 November 2021, 172,030 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 1,743 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 02 November 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of01 November 2021, 318 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *Since 28 October 2021, 27 new cases reported (19 via contact tracing; 7 via community testing and 1via travel testing). A red alert is added to the map. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 02 November 2021.

Fiji: As of 01 November 2021, 52,180 cases and 674 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 52,110 cases and 672 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 566 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 02 November 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 29 October 2021, 46,729 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 02 November 2021.

Guam: As of 01 November 2021, 18,286 confirmed and probablecases and 242 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 02 November 2021.

Hawaii: As of 01 November 2021, 84,364 cases of COVID-19 and916 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 02 November 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 01 November 2021, 11,121 COVID-19 cases and 266 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 10,985 cases have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 02 November 2021.

New Zealand: As of 02 November 2021, 6,723 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 28deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 02 November 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 01 November 2021, there have been 29,813 confirmed cases and 370 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 02 November 2021.

Palau: As of 01 November, 8 imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 02 November 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 01 November 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 02 November 2021.

Samoa: As of 01 November 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 02 November 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 01 November 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 02 November 2021.

Tonga: As of 29 October 2021, 1 imported case was reported by the Tonga Government. The imported case was one of 215 people who arrived in Tonga on a repatriation flight from Christchurch on 27 October. – Source: Tonga Ministry of Health accessed on 02 November 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 01 November 2021, 5 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. Two (2) new imported quarantine cases were reported on 25 October 2021. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 02 November 2021.