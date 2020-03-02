World + 13 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 02 March 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 25 February 2020
Measles
American Samoa: No new cases of measles have been reported since January 27th 2020 by the American Samoa Department of Health. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 27 February 2020.
Samoa: No new cases of measles or related deaths have been reported since 14th January 2020. Measles outbreak in Samoa is in response and recovery phase. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance report for Epi-Week 8 ending 23rd February 2020 sent on Pacnet on 28 February 2020.
Australia: On 21 February 2020, Metro North Public Health Unit (MNPHU) has confirmed a case of **measles **in Brisbane with overseas travel history on 17 February. No new measles cases indicating local transmission has been identified in the past 3 months. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Queensland Health accessed on 02 March 2020.
New Zealand: No new cases of measles have been reported since Week 6 2020 by the Ministry of Health and ESR. The alert has been removed from the map. - Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health and ESR Measles weekly report Week 8: 15-21 February 2020 accessed on 02 March 2020.
Dengue
DENV-3 in Palau: The number of weekly reported cases shows a decreasing trend since the beginning of this year 2020. The cumulative number of cases since December 2018 is 817. – Source: Dengue 3 Outbreak situation report, Palau, February 17 – 23, 2020.
DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 2,956 dengue like illness of which 1,383 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 23 February 2020. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 23 February 2020.
DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There have been 5 new indigenous dengue cases reported for weeks 7 and 8 by Wallis and Futuna and a total of 40 cases of confirmed and probable dengue cases since 11th February 2019. – Source: Epidemiological surveillance bulletin 04/2020 from the Wallis and Futuna Health Agency sent on Pacnet on 26 February 2020.
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 02 March 2020, there have been 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia: 9 in Queensland, 6 in New South Wales, 9 in Victoria, 3 in South Australia, 2 in Western Australia, 15 of these cases are reported to have recovered. The remaining cases are in a stable condition and one (1) death has been reported. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 02 March 2020.
New Zealand: As of 02 March 2020, one (1) case of COVID-19 has been reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 02 March 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19): A total of 87,508 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported globally and 79,826 cases were reported from China. 2,990 deaths have been reported including 229 deaths outside of mainland China as of 02 March 2020. Confirmed cases have also been reported in 66 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 02 March, 2020 at 15:00 pm.
Other updates and information on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation map.
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
- One (1) imported case of dengue serotype 1 (DENV-1) **and 2 imported cases of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to **Fiji was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 22/02/2020 – 28/02/2020.