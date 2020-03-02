Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 02 March 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 25 February 2020

Measles

American Samoa: No new cases of measles have been reported since January 27th 2020 by the American Samoa Department of Health. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 27 February 2020.

Samoa: No new cases of measles or related deaths have been reported since 14th January 2020. Measles outbreak in Samoa is in response and recovery phase. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance report for Epi-Week 8 ending 23rd February 2020 sent on Pacnet on 28 February 2020.

Australia: On 21 February 2020, Metro North Public Health Unit (MNPHU) has confirmed a case of **measles **in Brisbane with overseas travel history on 17 February. No new measles cases indicating local transmission has been identified in the past 3 months. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Queensland Health accessed on 02 March 2020.