Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 02 August 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 26 July 2022

Malaria

Influenza-like illness (ILI)

Influenza

American Samoa is currently experiencing an outbreak of influenza (awaiting further information from the Department of Health) . – Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 28 July 2022.

Influenza A in Palau: The current influenza outbreak peaked during July 11-17,2022 and has begun declining. Between 22 June-24 July 2022 around 145 laboratory confirmed Influenza A cases were reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services – Republic of Palau official facebook page accessed on 02 August 2022. Awaiting further information from country.

Influenza A in Vanuatu: The number of new cases decreased nationally by 43% from the previous week; to date, a total of 8,336 Influenza like Illness cases were recorded. Out of the total ILI: 36% from Sanma, 28 % from Shefa, 11% in Penama, 9% from Tafea, 8% from Torba and 5% from Malampa Province . – Source: Situation update on Influenza-like illness 29 July 2022 accessed on 02 August 2022.

Monkeypox

New Zealand: The Ministry of Health is reported a third case of Monkeypox in New Zealand. The person, who has recently returned from overseas, is currently isolating in the Te Waipounamu region. There is no evidence of community transmission from this case. – Source: Ministry of Health – Manatū Hauora accessed on 02 August 2022.

Hawaii: As of July 22, eleven people in Hawaii have tested positive for orthopoxvirus or monkeypox. All cases are likely monkeypox. Local cases have been reported. A red alert is added to the map.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 02 August 2022.

Australia: As at 28 July 2022, there were 45 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia. This includes 25 in New South Wales, 16 in Victoria, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, 1 in Queensland and 1 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 02 August 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 24 July 2022, a total of 7,755 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 02 August 2022.

Australia: As of 01 August 2022, 9,440,433 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 11,864 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 02 August 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of01 August 2022, 12,732 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 38 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 02 August 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 01 August 2022, 6,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 02 August 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 31 July 2022, 5,258 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 9 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Government page accessed on 02 August 2022.

Fiji: As of 01 August 2022, 67,673 cases and 873 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 967 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 02 August 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 01 August 2022, 75,915 cumulative cases and 650 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 02 August 2022.

Guam: As of 01 August 2022, 55,501 confirmed and probablecases and 380 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 02 August 2022.

Hawaii: As of 27 July 2022, 325,944 cases of COVID-19 and 1,571 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 02 August 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, 3,430 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 02 August 2022.

Nauru: As of 01 August 2022, 4,407 cases and 1 death have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 02 August 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 02 August 2022, 71,073 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. – Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 02 August 2022.

New Zealand: As of 02 August 2022, 1,629,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,306 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 02 August 2022.

Niue: On 29 July 2022, Niue recorded her first community case. As of 02 August 2022, 49 cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Niue Government. There are currently 20 active cases (19-community and 1-border). A red alert is added to the map . Source: Niue Government accessed on 02 August 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 01 August 2022, there have been 44,784 confirmed cases and 663 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 02 August 2022.

Palau: As of 29 July 2022, 5,232 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook pageaccessed on 02 August 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. Awaiting further information. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 02 August 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 01 August 2022, 66 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 02 August 2022.

Samoa: As of 27 July 2022, 15,405 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 02 August 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, 21,544 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 02 August 2022.

Tonga: As of 28 July 2022, 12,554 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 02 August 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 01 August 2022, 8 imported cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 02 August 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 18 July 2022, 11,730 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 02 August 2022.