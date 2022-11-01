Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 01 November 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 24 October 2022:

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: . Since1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 109 Member States across all 6 WHO regions . As of October 28 2022, a total of 77,115 laboratory confirmed cases and 3,610 probable cases , including 36 deaths , have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 01 November 2022.

Hawaii: As of 26 October 2022, 39 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox. The red alert is changed to blue for monkeypox on the map as the last case was reported on the 30 September 2022. – Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 01 November 2022.

Australia: As of 27 October 2022, there are 140 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 69 in Victoria (2 active cases ongoing as of 20 October), 54 in New South Wales, 7 in Western Australia, 5 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 01 November 2022.

New Zealand: There is one new case to report as at 27 October 2022. This brings the total to 28 confirmed cases (including both active and recovered). Nine cases acquired overseas and 19 identified as community transmission .– Source: Monkeypox (MPX) | Ministry of Health NZ accessed on 01 November 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 23 October 2022, a total of 8,257 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Report from American Samoa Government Department of Health (reporting period 17 – 23 October 2022).

Australia: Over the last week, 31,636 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 4,519 cases each day.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 01 November 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 24 October 2022, a total of 13,202 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 01 November 2022, a total of 6,415 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health.– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 01 November 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 21 October 2022, a total of 22,203 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs. – Source: FSM COVID-19 Update (FSM department of Health & Social Affairs) on 21 October 2022.

Fiji: As of 27 October 2022, a total of 68,264 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 997 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore, these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: PRESS RELEASE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH & MEDICAL SERVICES accessed on 01 November 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 24 October 2022, a total of 76,905 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Coronavirus – La Présidence de la Polynésie française (presidence.pf) accessed on 01 November 2022.

Guam: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 58,835 COVID-19 cases and 403 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).– Source: COVID-19 | DPHSS (guam.gov) accessed on 01 November 2022.

Hawaii: As of 26 October 2022, a total of 361,817 COVID-19 cases and 1,704 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 01 November 2022.

Kiribati: As of 09 October 2022, a total of 4,866 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. A star is added to the map. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. – Source: (3) The Government of the Republic of Nauru | Facebook accessed on 01 November 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 25 October 2022, a total of 74,406 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government.– Source: Actualité Covid-19 | Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonie accessed on 01 November 2022.

New Zealand: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 1,851,689 COVID-19 cases and 2,106 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 01 November 2022.

Niue: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 85 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 01 November 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 28 October 2022, a total of 45,465 COVID-19 cases and 668 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Government accessed on 01 November 2022.

Palau: As of 28 October 2022, a total of 5,513 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: https://www.palauhealth.org/MOHpages/MOHDengueSituation1.aspx accessed on 01 November 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 01 November 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 23 October 2022, a total of 15,375 COVID-19 cases and** 17** deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. – Source:(1) RMI Ministry of Health and Human services | Facebook accessed on 01 November 2022.

Samoa: As of 19 October 2022, a total of 15,946 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Samoa Government accessed on 01 November 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. After discussion with the country official the red alert is changed to blue for COVID-19. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 October 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. After discussion with the country official the red alert is changed to blue for COVID-19. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 October 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 01 November 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 11,951 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Vanuatu (gov.vu) accessed on 01 November 2022.