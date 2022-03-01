Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 01 March 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 22 February 2022

Influenza A

Leptospirosis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 28 February 2022, a total of 86 COVID-19 cases (65 community transmitted cases) have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 01 March 2022.

Australia: As of 28 February 2022, 2,845,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 5,171 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 01 March 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of28 February 2022, 9,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 01 March 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 01 March 2022, 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Of the 42 positive cases, 38 are currently in isolation while cases 1-4 have completed their isolation periods and been released, having also been symptom-free for the last 72 hours of their isolation. Of the current 38 in isolation, 22 are part of a single-family cluster. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands official facebook page accessed on 01 March 2022.

Fiji: As of 28 February 2022, 63,930 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 897 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 01 March 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 28 February 2022, 67,899 cumulative cases and 641 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 01 March 2022.

Guam: As of 27 February 2022, 44,344 confirmed and probablecases and 322 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 01 March 2022.

Hawaii: As of 28 February 2022, 236,151 cases of COVID-19 and 1,334 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 01 March 2022.

Kiribati: As of 28 February 2022, 2,914 cases of COVID-19 (42-imported and 2,872 local) and 11 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 01 March 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 28 February 2022, 54,313 COVID-19 cases and 299 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 01 March 2022.

New Zealand: As of 01 March 2022, 118,812 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 56deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 01 March 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 27 February 2022, there have been 41,290 confirmed cases and 638 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 01 March 2022.

Palau: As of 28 February 2022, 3,781 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of PalauCOVID-19 situation report accessed on 01 March 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 28 February 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 01 March 2022.

Samoa:As of 28 February 2022, 33 quarantine COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. There is no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 01 March 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 28 February 2022, 7,049 cases and 99 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 01 March 2022.

Tonga: As of 28 February 2022, 355 cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days– Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 01 March 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 28 February 2022, 18 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 01 March 2022.