Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 01 March 2021

Dengue

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: Six (6) new cases (5 local cases in Futuna and 1 imported case in Wallis) have been reported between 08 and 21 February 2021. In 2021, there have been 16 confirmed dengue cases reported in Wallis and Futuna. The DEN-2 outbreak is still ongoing in Futuna. - Source: Agence de santé du territoire des iles Wallis et Futuna, Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique 04/2021 sent on PacNet on 23 February 2021.

DENV-2 in the Cook Islands: A Dengue serotype 2 outbreak has been declared by the Cook Islands Ministry of Health on 02 February 2021. A total of 58 probable and confirmed dengue cases have been reported as of 26 February 2021. – Source: Cook Islands 2021 Dengue Outbreak, DENV-2 sent on PacNet on 27 February 2021.

DENV-3 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: One (1)new dengue-like case reported in epi week 7 2021 . In total, there have been 3,882 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,985 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 23 February 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 23 February 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 28 February 2021, 28,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Two (2) locally acquired cases have been reported in the last 7 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 01 March 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 01 March 2021, 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 01 March 2021.

Fiji: As of 01 March 2021, 59 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 01 March 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 26 February 2021, 18,387 cumulative cases and 139 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 01 March 2021.

Guam: As of 28 February 2021, 7,736 confirmed and probable cases and 131 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 01 March 2021.

Hawaii: As of 28 February 2021, 27,559 cases of COVID-19 and 439 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 01 March 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 28 February 2021, 58 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 01 March 2021.

New Zealand: As of 01 March 2021, 2,378 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and **26 **deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There are currently 12 active cases in the community. From 6am on 28 February, Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 and the rest of New Zealand to Alert Level 2. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 01 March 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 27 February 2021, there have been 1,275 confirmed cases and 12 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 01 March 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 24 February 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 01 March 2021.

Samoa: As of 01 March 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 01 March 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 01 March 2021, 18 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 01 March 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 01 March 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 01 March 2021.