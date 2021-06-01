World + 15 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 01 June 2021
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 25 May 2021
Dengue
- DENV-2 in the Cook Islands: As of 25 May 2021, a total of 200 probable and confirmed dengue cases have been reported. Cases have been decreasing since week 16 to 21. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. – Source: Cook Islands 2021 Dengue Type-2 (DENV-2) Outbreak Situation Report (25/05/2021) sent on PacNet on 26 May 2021.
Leptospirosis
- New Caledonia: Leptospirosis cases are decreasing in New Caledonia, from 17 cases (Week 17) to 5 cases (Week 20) : 197 cases and 3 deaths were reported between 01 January 2021 and 28 May 2021, in comparison to 69 cases reported last year (total cases reported in 2020).* The red alert is changed to blue on the map.*– Source: Leptospirosis Situation as of 28 May 2021 on 01 June 2021.
Hepatitis A
- New Caledonia: Hepatitis A cases are decreasing in New Caledonia, from 17 cases (Week 18) to 5 cases (Week 21): 251 cases were reported between 01 January 2021 and 26 May 2021, in comparison to 100 cases reported last year (total cases reported in 2020). The red alert is changed to blue on the map. Source: Personal communication with country officials on 26 May 2021.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 31 May 2021, 30,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 01 June 2021.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 27 May 2021, 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 01 June 2021.
Fiji: As of 31 May 2021, 438 cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There are currently 267 active cases. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 01 June 2021.
French Polynesia: As of 31 May 2021, 18,870 cumulative cases and 142 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 01 June 2021.
Guam: As of 28 May 2021, 8,156 confirmed and probablecases and 139 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 01 June 2021.
Hawaii: As of 31 May 2021, 36,276 cases of COVID-19 and500 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 01 June 2021.
New Caledonia: As of 31 May 2021, 128 COVID-19 cases (including 70 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for at least 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 01 June 2021.
New Zealand: As of 01 June 2021, 2,673 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 01 June 2021.
Palau: As of 31 May 2021, a traveler who arrived on Palau earlier in May came back positive for COVID-19. The traveler had tested negative 72 hours prior to departure, and again on days 7 and 14 while in mandatory quarantine in Palau. After a week of self-monitoring, the traveler tested positive on day 21. Further tests revealed that this is a historical (past infection) case of COVID-19, and it is not infectious. – Source: Republic of Palau Ministry of Health, 31 May 2021, accessed on 01 June 2021.
Papua New Guinea: As of 29 May 2021, there have been 15,901 confirmed cases and 162 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 01 June 2021.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 26 May 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 01 June 2021.
Samoa: As of 31 May 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 01 June 2021.
Solomon Islands: As of 31 May 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 01 June 2021.
Vanuatu: As of 31 May 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 01 June 2021.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 31 May 2021, 454 COVID-19 cases (including 445 cases since 06 March 2021) and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. No local cases have been reported in the past 28 days. The blue alert is removed from the map. – Source: Préfet de Wallis-et-Futuna official facebook page accessed on 01 June 2021.
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 170,587,623 cases of COVID-19 and 3,547,061 deaths were reported globally as of 01 June 2021.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 01 June 2021 at 3:40pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.