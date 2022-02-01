Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 01 February 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 25 January 2022

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 31 January 2022, a total of 18 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: report from American Samoa Department of Health sent on PacNet on 15 January 2022.

Australia: As of 31 January 2022, 2,182,618 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (including positives with RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests) including 3,758 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 01 February 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of31 January 2022, 4,908 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 01 February 2022.

Fiji: As of 31 January 2022, 62,855 cases and 801 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 839 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 01 February 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 31 January 2022, 48,979 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 01 February 2022.

Guam: As of 31 January 2022, 32,331 confirmed and probablecases and 290 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 01 February 2022.

Hawaii: As of 31 January 2022, 219,288 cases of COVID-19 and1,181 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 25 January 2022.

Kiribati: As of 31 January 2022, 460 cases of COVID-19 (42-imported and 418 local) were reported by the Kiribati Government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 01 February 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 01 February 2022, 22,137 COVID-19 cases and 284 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 01 February 2022.

New Zealand: As of 01 February 2022, 16,620 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 53deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 01 February 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 30 January 2022, there have been 37,145 confirmed cases and 597 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 01 February 2022.

Palau: As of 31 January 2022, 1,633 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palauaccessed on 01 February 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 31 January 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 01 February 2022.

Samoa: As of 31 January 2022, 32 quarantine COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. There is still no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Government of Samoaaccessed on 01 February 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 31 January 2022, 1,486 cases and 12 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Media article accessed on 01 February 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 31 January 2022, 7 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 01 February 2022.