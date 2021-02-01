Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 01 February 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 25 January 2021

Dengue

Leptospirosis

Hepatitis A

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 31 January 2021, 28,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 01 February 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 01 February 2021, 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. * There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 01 February 2021.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 29 January 2021, the World Health Organization reported that the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) is once again COVID-19 free. As the only confirmed case in the FSM, discovered through a PCR test on January 7th, 2021, was deemed to be negative and historical after subsequent antibody and antigen tests, the FSM has once again joined the ranks of countries without any cases of COVID-19. – Source: FSM Government accessed on 01 February 2021.

Fiji: As of 29 January 2021, 55 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 01 February 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 29 January 2021, 18,060 cumulative cases and 131 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 01 February 2021.

Guam: **As of 31 January 2021, **7,587 cases and 129 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 01 February 2021.

Hawaii: As of 31 January 2021, 25,853 cases of COVID-19 and 410 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 01 February 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 31 January 2021, 47 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 01 February 2021.

New Zealand: As of 01 February 2021, 2,303 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 01 February 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 01 February 2021, there have been 867 confirmed cases and 9 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 01 February 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 27 January 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 01 February 2021.